Oppenheimer Comments on WillScot Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WillScot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. WillScot has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in WillScot by 1,505.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in WillScot in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in WillScot by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in WillScot by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

