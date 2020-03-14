ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $79.00.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Terry K. Spencer bought 27,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $998,067.03. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,607 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,310.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 56,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,020. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.