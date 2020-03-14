On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target (down from GBX 540 ($7.10)) on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 509.17 ($6.70).

Get On The Beach Group alerts:

Shares of LON OTB opened at GBX 222 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 372.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 415.08. On The Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The company has a market cap of $291.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for On The Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On The Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.