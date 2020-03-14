Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.98.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.05. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $68.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Loews Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.