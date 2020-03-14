Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.98.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

