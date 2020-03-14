Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns Sector Performer Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector performer rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,299.13 ($17.09).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,183 ($15.56) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 996.92 ($13.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,177.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,247.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47.

In other news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total value of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58). Insiders have acquired 37 shares of company stock worth $45,674 in the last quarter.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.