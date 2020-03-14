Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

OCDO has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,299.13 ($17.09).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,183 ($15.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a PE ratio of -40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,177.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,247.95. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 996.92 ($13.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95).

In related news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total value of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58). Insiders purchased 37 shares of company stock worth $45,674 over the last quarter.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.