Obyte (GBYTE) Price Down 42.7% Over Last Week

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.88 or 0.00237848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Obyte has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $4,223.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.02201181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00199771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00042486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00052708 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,729 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

