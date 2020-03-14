O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,564 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,495,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $113.78 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

