NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) President Jason T. Serrano Purchases 60,000 Shares

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) President Jason T. Serrano bought 60,000 shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $234,600.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 412,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,531.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.22 on Friday. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 118.84, a quick ratio of 118.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.
NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America started coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.
About NY MTG TR INC/SH
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.
Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.