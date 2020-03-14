NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) President Jason T. Serrano Purchases 60,000 Shares

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) President Jason T. Serrano bought 60,000 shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $234,600.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 412,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,531.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.22 on Friday. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 118.84, a quick ratio of 118.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America started coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.