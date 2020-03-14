Nxt (NXT) Reaches Market Cap of $7.83 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. Nxt has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $772,075.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nxt has traded down 47.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Upbit, Livecoin and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00022240 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00015527 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00015750 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00019815 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 124.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005638 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Poloniex, Bittrex, HitBTC, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Upbit, CoinEgg, C-CEX, OKEx and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

