NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in NuVasive by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUVA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

