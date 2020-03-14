NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOW in a research note issued on Monday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for NOW’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DNOW. TheStreet cut NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

DNOW stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NOW has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NOW by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,977,000 after acquiring an additional 299,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NOW by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,338 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NOW by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in NOW by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,543,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

