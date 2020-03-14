NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is an oil and gas company. It engaged in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas primarily in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company’s principal producing asset consists of Nostrum in the Chinarevskoye field. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. “

Get NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NSTRY opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $18.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (NSTRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.