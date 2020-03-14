Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,272,782,000 after purchasing an additional 365,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Amphenol by 74.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,990 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,923,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,609,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,382,000 after purchasing an additional 96,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $73.44 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amphenol from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.66.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

