Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 280 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 241,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.46.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.56. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

