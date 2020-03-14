Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $192.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $169.27 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.47.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.