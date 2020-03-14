Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.5% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $38.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average is $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,629 shares of company stock valued at $573,995. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.