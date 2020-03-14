Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $794,000 Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,133 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3,545.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.