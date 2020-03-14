Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 203.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,426,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 209,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,061,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,500,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $154.10 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $140.00 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.88 and its 200-day moving average is $197.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.