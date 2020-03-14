Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.8% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after acquiring an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

T opened at $34.47 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $247.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

