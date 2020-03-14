Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2,449.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 115,485 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

MMM opened at $141.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.00 and a 200-day moving average of $166.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

