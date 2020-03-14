Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,542 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,388,000 after buying an additional 872,046 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,511,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7,559.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 374,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 369,489 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,145,000 after acquiring an additional 348,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,061,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $50.33 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.