Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,568 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,346,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,048,000 after purchasing an additional 113,926 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $99.13 and a one year high of $130.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average is $122.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

