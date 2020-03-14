Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $119,100,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $175.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $345.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a one year low of $151.54 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.27.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

