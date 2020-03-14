Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,490,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,842,000 after acquiring an additional 62,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,883,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,219.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,422.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,324.16. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $838.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

