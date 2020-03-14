Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.35.

BA opened at $170.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.42. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $154.81 and a 12-month high of $398.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.83, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

