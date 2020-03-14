Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 6,803 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 242.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nike by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Nike by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,442 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Nike by 452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average is $94.50. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $71.76 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nike from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.68.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

