Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,144 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after buying an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after buying an additional 796,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,917,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,565,000 after buying an additional 158,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

