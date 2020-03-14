North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NOA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

NOA stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 592,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 346,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

