Non-Standard Finance’s (NSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSF. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Non-Standard Finance stock opened at GBX 17.05 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.02. Non-Standard Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 62.20 ($0.82). The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34.

In related news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 37,585 shares of Non-Standard Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £8,644.55 ($11,371.42).

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

