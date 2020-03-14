Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSF. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NSF stock opened at GBX 17.05 ($0.22) on Wednesday. Non-Standard Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 62.20 ($0.82). The stock has a market cap of $53.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.02.

In other news, insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 37,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £8,644.55 ($11,371.42).

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

