Noble Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price target on the business services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Information Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.13.
NASDAQ:III opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.22. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.
Information Services Group Company Profile
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.
