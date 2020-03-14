Noble Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Information Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.13.

NASDAQ:III opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.22. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 360,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

