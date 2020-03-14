Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for about 4.6% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $14,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 6.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Nike by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,442 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $12,628,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 87,697 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.68.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.