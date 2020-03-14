Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Stock Position Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,342 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 5,617.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nielsen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $15.05 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. Nielsen’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In other Nielsen news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

