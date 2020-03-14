Nexus Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Nexus has a total market cap of $7.59 million and $135,848.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00002167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Cryptopia and Binance. During the last week, Nexus has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

