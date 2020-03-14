NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives $8.00 Average PT from Brokerages

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.64.

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEX stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $266.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.45. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.