Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld Sells 3,500 Shares

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.15.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

