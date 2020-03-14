Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target Cut to GBX 520 by Analysts at Barclays

Network International (LON:NETW) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.35) price target (down previously from GBX 680 ($8.95)) on shares of Network International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 648 ($8.52).

Shares of LON NETW opened at GBX 433 ($5.70) on Tuesday. Network International has a 1 year low of GBX 417.50 ($5.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 656 ($8.63). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 586.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 571.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

