Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Sells $134,320.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,696.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $188,000.00.

NKTR stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.48. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 383.36%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,146,000 after purchasing an additional 276,983 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,962,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,969,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,096,000 after purchasing an additional 312,311 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

