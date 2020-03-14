Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $699.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $61,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $182,683. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

