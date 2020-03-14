Neblio (NEBL) Trading 53% Lower This Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Neblio has a market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $111,093.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00005758 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Binance, Kucoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 53% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00022240 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00015527 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00015750 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00019815 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 124.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005638 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,128,936 coins and its circulating supply is 15,534,164 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Binance and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

