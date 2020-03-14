NCR (NYSE:NCR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research began coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an accumulate rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.63.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. NCR has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NCR will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $112,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,679.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 4,072.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.