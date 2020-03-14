NCC Group (LON:NCC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NCC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank cut NCC Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCC Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 248 ($3.26).

Shares of NCC stock opened at GBX 164.80 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $457.90 million and a PE ratio of 35.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.15. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 121.30 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 236 ($3.10).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

