National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on April 15th

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.