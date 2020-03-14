National Bank Financial Lowers TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target to C$3.25

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOG. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.75.

Shares of TOG opened at C$1.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $235.12 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. TORC Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of C$0.83 and a 1-year high of C$5.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. TORC Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -176.47%.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

