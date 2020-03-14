National Bank Financial Lowers PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$12.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.42.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

TSE:PSK opened at C$8.02 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.52%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.