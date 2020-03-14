National Bank Financial Lowers Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$0.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Leucrotta Exploration presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.92.

Shares of CVE LXE opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $142.37 million and a P/E ratio of 125.00. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.63.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

