National Bank Financial Cuts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$5.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.41.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$1.35 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$6.30. The stock has a market cap of $675.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.91.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

