Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (NCC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Shares of ASX:NCC opened at A$0.90 ($0.64) on Friday. Naos Emerging Opportunities has a 52-week low of A$0.86 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of A$1.23 ($0.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.05.

In other news, insider Sebastian Evans bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$40,800.00 ($28,936.17). Insiders bought a total of 218,222 shares of company stock valued at $115,322 in the last three months.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

